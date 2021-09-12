3 Stars: Georgia State-UNC

North Carolina picked up its first win of the 2021 football season by defeating Georgia State, 59-17, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels were a bit sluggish in the first half leading just 24-10 at the intermission. That changed after halftime, as they exploded in the third quarter to pull away. UNC finished with 607 total yards, with 403 coming in the second half. The No. 24 Tar Heels improved to 1-1 on the season while the Panthers dropped to 0-2. Here are out 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Georgia State:

Sam Howell

Howell turned in a spectacular performance by completing 21 of 29 pass attempts for 352 yards and three touchdowns while also running the ball 11 times for 104 yards and two more TDs. One of the scoring runs went for 22 yards on Carolina's first possession, and the other was on a 62-yard dash in the third quarter. He became just the second Tar Heel to ever pass for 300-plus and run for 100-plus in a game, joining Marquise Williams, who accomplished it in a loss at Notre Dame in 2014.

Antoine Green

Green made a couple of outstanding catches among his three on the night for a total of 117 yards and a touchdown, as he gave Howell another big-time target. Green hauled in a 31-yard reception displaying his ability to turn and catch the ball, and on his 57-yard TD catch and run, he fought off physical play from the defensive back to catch the ball and race into the end zone.

Josh Downs