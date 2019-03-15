Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 02:05:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

3 Stars: Louisville-UNC

Us8azradtj4tzvb8l2no
Cam Johnson's hot start was enough to earn him one of our 3 Stars, who got the other two?
Jenna Miller, THI
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina defeated Louisville, 83-70, in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night at Spectrum Center to advance to the semifinals where the Tar Heels meet Duke.Four Heels scor...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}