North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season by defeating Miami, 28-25, on Saturday night at an electric Kenan Stadium because so many Tar Heels stepped up and lifted the team to victory. Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win:



Sam Howell

The true freshman led UNC to a comeback win in the fourth quarter for the second time in as many games on a night he completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 274 yards and two TDs. Howell was sacked four times and got hit a lot more, but his poise and composure, and an obvious knack for rising in big moments, was crucial in the Heels getting the win.



Jeremiah Gemmel

The sophomore linebacker’s speed, quickness and agility were a perfect match for Miami’s speed and explosiveness. He finished with 14 tackles, including one for a loss of yardage, and a QB hurry. His sideline-to-sideline ability is such a strength for this team.



Dazz Newsome