North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 94-71 rout of Miami at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels also ended a six-game losing streak in ACC games, the longest in program history, and notched win number 880 for Roy Williams, as he passed UNC legend Dean Smith for fourth place on the all-time list.

UNC improved to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.

Here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ win over the Hurricanes: