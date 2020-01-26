3 Stars: Miami-UNC
North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 94-71 rout of Miami at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels also ended a six-game losing streak in ACC games, the longest in program history, and notched win number 880 for Roy Williams, as he passed UNC legend Dean Smith for fourth place on the all-time list.
UNC improved to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.
Here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ win over the Hurricanes:
Brandon Robinson
The senior guard didn’t play earlier in the week in a double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech because of soreness in his neck stemming from a car accident, but he was ready Saturday and turned in a career-high 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field, including 6-for-10 from 3-point range. He also handed out four assists, had two steals and drew a charge on defense.
Armando Bacot
The freshman forward registered his seventh double-double of the season by scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He was 8-for-11 from the field and also blocked two shots. Bacot struggled for a month dealing with a sprained ankle, a period in which he shot just 26.5 percent, but over the last five games he’s averaging 15.2 points, shot 56.9 percent from the floor, and averaged pulling down 8.2 boards per contest.
Garrison Brooks
Brooks got plenty of help Saturday, so he didn’t need to carry the Tar Heels. But he still posted solid numbers – 14 points of 7-for-11 shooting, five rebounds, two assists – but was excellent defensively and was a huge part of UNC’s zone offense working. The respect Miami had to pay him inside the zone, especially at the top just below the free throw line, was key in the offense working. He was outstanding keeping the ball moving and, as a result, the Canes’ defense moving.
Also receiving votes: Christian Keeling.