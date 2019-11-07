3 Stars: Notre Dame-UNC
North Carolina opened the season with a 76-65 victory over Notre Dame at the Smith Center on Wednesday night, and without the help of few terrific performances, the Tar Heels may have come up short.
Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s win over Notre Dame:
Cole Anthony
Well, when a player sets an ACC record for most points in a debut as a freshman netting 34 points and adding 11 rebounds and five assists. And it wasn’t just Anthony’s production but how he went about it. He was as advertised.
Garrison Brooks
The junior forward finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, but his greatest contribution was an outstanding defensive effort on Notre Dame’s John Mooney. The only returning All-ACC member from last season, Mooney was held to 10 points on 5-for-13 shooting and eight rebounds. He also attempted only two free throws and missed them.
Andrew Platek
Platek gave the Tar Heels what they needed off the bench with some scoring (eight points), which included a pair of 3-pointers, including one that extended a one-point lead to four with 13 minutes left, and he grabbed four rebounds and handed out two assists in 26 impressive minutes.
Nobody else received votes.