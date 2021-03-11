TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: Notre Dame-UNC

North Carolina took apart Notre Dame in every conceivable way Wednesday night in a 101-59 rout in the second round of the ACC Tournament, as the Tar Heels advanced to the quarterfinals where they will meet Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

The Tar Heels reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season, shot 50.6 percent from the floor, outrebounded the Fighting Irish 54-31, and did so without starting forward Garrison Brooks and with starting guard Kerwin Walton shooting just 1-for-5.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Notre Dame: