Okay, two of North Carolina’s first 13 games this season were ACC contests, but there’s no point in pulling those out and not including them in this piece.

The Tar Heels jump into ACC play again on December 30 and will only play league foes until the NCAA Tournament in March.

UNC is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in ACC play, and it has won four consecutive games after dropping four straight.

So, here are 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ first 13 games: