3 Stars: State-UNC
North Carolina used a 22-4 run in the second half and converted free throws down the stretch to defeat N.C. State, 85-79, on Tuesday night while ending a seven-game losing streak in the process.
The Tar Heels improved to 11-17 overall and 4-13 in ACC play.
Here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ win over the Wolfpack:
Garrison Brooks
Brooks was sensational posting down low, scoring second-chance points and converting 14 of 16 at the free throw line on his way to a 30-point performance. Brooks, who was 8-for-15 from the floor, also grabbed nine rebounds and had an assist. Brooks gave the Tar Heels a physical presence in the paint to which State had no answers.
Cole Anthony
Anthony finished with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 1-for-2 from 3-point range, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. The 12 field goal attempts was a season-low for Anthony, who was also 4-for-7 from the free throw line. Even though he had five turnovers, Anthony managed the game as well as he has since returning from an injury.
Christian Keeling
Keeling scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, including eight points during a key 22-4 UNC run in the second half that saw the Heels turn a seven-point deficit into an 11-point lead. The points are a single-game high as a Tar Heel.