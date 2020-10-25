3 Stars: State-UNC
Plenty of Tar Heels put on performances worthy recognition during North Carolina’s 48-21 victory over NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, but we can only choose 3 Stars from UNC’s win.So here ar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news