North Carolina won for the fifth time in its last six games Saturday when the Tar Heels defeated NC State, 86-76, at the Smith Center.

Carolina shot better than 50 percent in both halves for the first time this season and scored its most points of the campaign.

Fifty-seven of its 68 field goal attempts came from inside the arc as UNC avenged an earlier loss to the Wolfpack.

Carolina improved to 10-5 overall and 5-3.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over NC State:



