TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: Syracuse-UNC

3 Stars: Syracuse-UNC
North Carolina got off to a solid start to the 2020 football season by defeating Syracuse, 31-6, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
The Tar Heels led just 7-6 midway through the third quarter before pulling away scoring on four consecutive possessions, including three rushing touchdowns in the red zone. Carolina’s defense held the Orange to 202 total yards, registered seven sacks and 11 TFLs and forced nine punts.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s victory over Syracuse:
Michael Carter
One game in and it appears Carter is faster, more explosive, shiftier and quicker. He was outstanding running the ball seven times for 78 yards (long of 45) and catching six passes for 60 yards. He even returned two kickoffs for an average of 20 yards per return. Carter didn’t get into the end zone but he was easily one of the best players on the field.
Chazz Surratt
Surratt only finished with nine tackles, and it’s only because it appeared as if he directly affected at least 25 plays. Much of what he did won’t show up in a box score, but you can be certain the coaches saw it on film and the NFL scouts saw it, too. Of Surratt’s tackles, 2.5 went for a loss of yardage, including a pair of sacks. He also had two QBHs, though it seemed like more.
Tomari Fox
The sophomore defensive lineman registered a pair of sacks among his three tackles and was a problem for Syracuse’s offensive line all day. Quick off the ball and overall, strong and smart, Fox turned in a performance worthy of this distinction. He’s going to get better and better.
Also receiving votes: Myles Wolfolk, Sam Howell and Dyami Brown.