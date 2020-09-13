TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: Syracuse-UNC

North Carolina got off to a solid start to the 2020 football season by defeating Syracuse, 31-6, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led just 7-6 midway through the third quarter before pulling away scoring on four consecutive possessions, including three rushing touchdowns in the red zone. Carolina’s defense held the Orange to 202 total yards, registered seven sacks and 11 TFLs and forced nine punts.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s victory over Syracuse:







