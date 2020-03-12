A basketball season that ended with the second most losses in North Carolina history is in the books, so it’s time for THI to start rolling out our season perspectives beginning with our 3 Stars for the Tar Heels’ 14-19 campaign.



John Gwaltney

Garrison Brooks - Brooks was a warrior all season as lineups changed from injury to injury. He carried the team on his shoulders, which led to him being second-team All-ACC and Most Improved Player in the ACC. Brandon Robinson - Robinson had to deal with injuries all season, but when he was in the lineup he played hard and worked to make the Heels successful. He was one of the few bright spots for Carolina's weak perimeter game. Cole Anthony - Anthony came in with a lot of expectations that were difficult to live up to. When he played well, he was a big asset to the Heels, but like Robinson he also dealt with injuries as he missed almost the whole middle of the season.





Jarrod Hardy

Garrison Brooks - The team’s MVP was hands down the backbone of the season and became the Heels’ go to player night in and night out. Cole Anthony - Through the ups and downs Cole was able to produce and come to life and help give UNC some good moments. Brandon Robinson - The senior guard from Douglasville, GA, has played his last game in Carolina blue. Robinson had emerged from a bench player to a heavy contributor despite battling injuries all year.





Jacob Turner

Garrison Brooks - The ACC’s Most Improved Player has come on leaps and bounds this season for the Tar Heels, more than doubling his points per game total from last season. Brooks was this team’s MVP and it’s not even close Brandon Robinson - UNC’s second most improved player has to be Robinson, who more than tripled his points per game total from last year. Robinson also scored in double figures in 16 games this season and overcame constant injuries, including a nagging ankle sprain and even soreness in his neck from a car crash. Cole Anthony - The freshman point guard came into the season with a ton of hype, but never really lived up to it. A knee injury kept him out for 11 games and certainly effected his performances this season, but Anthony still led the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game. He was also voted third-team All-ACC and the ACC's All-Freshman team and for those reasons, he has to be included on this list.



Deana King

Garrison Brooks - Brooks is the main reason that UNC had any success this season. He improved tremendously on the court and could be counted on to produce each and every night. Cole Anthony – The freshman was a vital cog of the Tar Heels’ offense and you wonder what could have happened if he hadn’t gotten hurt. His ability to finish strong at the rim was impressive. Brandon Robinson – B-Rob was the team leader and showed what a true warrior he was. Battling injuries all year, the senior was the Tar Heels’ best outside scoring threat.





