For about half the season, North Carolina’s defense was vastly improved from a year ago, and then the bottom fell out.

The second half of the season, the Tar Heels struggled, and it was the root of the team starting out 6-0 and then finishing 8-5 and dropping its final three games of the season.

Yet, some Heels turned in outstanding performances worthy of inclusion on a list like this. So, here are our 3 Stars on defense for the season: