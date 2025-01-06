3 Stars The Season: Defense

The defense was supposed to be greatly improved in Chapel Hill this season under first-year coordinator Geoff Collins. And it was better, but it didn’t take enough steps forward to improve the Tar Heels’ record from the season before.

Carolina concluded the campaign ranked No. 81 in the national in total defense, including No. 89 in scoring defense allowing 29.6 points per game.

Even with the noted improvement, this season will forever be remembered for the JMU debacle when the Tar Heels lost at home too James Madison 70-50. The defense was shredded for 611 yards on the afternoon, and the Heels trailed by as much as 36 points in the fourth quarter.

UNC finished the season 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. It dropped its last three games and lost a bowl game for the fifth consecutive season.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s defense this season: