News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 15:51:51 -0600') }} football Edit

3 Stars The Season: Offense

Dyami Brown's proific season earned him one of our 3 Stars for the offense, who got the other two?
Dyami Brown's proific season earned him one of our 3 Stars for the offense, who got the other two? (Jacob Turner, THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina’s season has concluded with the Tar Heels closing out winning three consecutive games by a combined score of 152-30 and owning a 7-6 final record.Here are our 3 Stars for the season ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}