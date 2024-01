Once the final college football game is played, North Carolina will find itself still ranked among the top 10 in total offense.

The Tar Heels had a very productive campaign, averaging nearly 500 yards and 34.5 points per game. They produced a 1,500-yard running back who made some All-American teams, and a quarterback who passed for more than 3,600 yards.

So, as we continue putting a bowl on UNC’s 8-5 season (4-4 ACC), we offer our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ offense: