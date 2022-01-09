After not playing for 12 days, North Carolina played three games from last Sunday through Saturday, so our look at the Tar Heels’ 3 Stars for the week will includes those three matchups.

Carolina blew out Boston College on the road, lost by five points at Notre Dame, and then clobbered Virginia at home Saturday, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

Three games, two excellent performances, and one forgettable one for Hubert Davis’ team. So we asked our staff to vote on UNC’s 3 Stars for the week, and here are those results: