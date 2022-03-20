North Carolina destroyed Marquette and overcame blowing a huge lead to Baylor but still won two games this past week to advance to the Sweet 16 of the East Region in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels were outstanding for their first 70 minutes of basketball in Fort Worth, and in the two games averaged 94 points.

UNC will face UCLA on Friday night in Philadelphia for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Here are our 3 Stars of the week for Carolina’s two wins: