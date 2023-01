North Carolina got back on the winning track this past week, as the Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest, 88-79, and then took care of Notre Dame 81-64. Both wins were at home and came after a loss at Pittsburgh.

Overall, Carolina has won six of its last seven games and stands at 11-5, including 3-2 in the ACC.

So here are our 3 Stars from last week for the Tar Heels: