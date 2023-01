Two more road games are in the books for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels split trips to Virginia and Louisville this past week.

Carolina was largely without Armando Bacot in the 65-58 loss at UVA, as he left the game 1:12 into it after injuring his ankle. Bacot was back for UNC’s 80-59 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

The Tar Heels are now 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. They host Boston College (Tuesday) and NC State (Saturday) this coming week.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s two games from this past week: