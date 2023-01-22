North Carolina’s basketball program is coming off one of its best week in a long time, both on the court and the recruiting trail.

The Tar Heels landed one of the top players in the country, won two games, and appear to be gaining considerable steam as a team.

UNC beat Boston College, 72-64, and NC State, 80-69, at home to improve to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games, five of six, and nine of their last 11.

Up next for the Heels is a trip to Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Here are our 3 Stars from the past week: