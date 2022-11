Top-ranked North Carolina is off to a 3-0 start on the season, though the Tar Heels’ wins are just by a combined 33 points over teams from mid-major and lower conferences.

Carolina hasn’t looked all that sharp so far, and head coach Hubert Davis wasn’t at all happy in his last two postgame press conferences following wins over College of Charleston and Gardner-Webb.

UNC’s opening victory was over UNC-Wilmington.

So, as we will do usually every week during the season, here are our 3 Stars through the first week-plus for the Tar Heels: