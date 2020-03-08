3 Stars: UNC-Duke
North Carolina concluded its regular season on Saturday with an 89-76 loss to No. 12 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Tar Heels trailed by just 55-54 with 11:07 left but allowed the Blue Devils 34 points in the rest of the way.
UNC’s three-game win streak came to an end and the Tar Heels finished the regular season 13-18 overall, including 6-14 in the ACC. Carolina is the 14 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament opening play Tuesday night versus Virginia Tech.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss at Duke:
Garrison Brooks
Brooks was once again sensational as he finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. He was 9-for-22 from the field, but several of the misses were highly contested attempted put backs on the offensive glass. In fact, nine of his boards were offensive. It was the fourth consecutive game in which Brooks has scored 25 or more points and he has 149 points and 55 rebounds over his last six games.
Armando Bacot
After limited practice time during the week, and also not playing Tuesday night versus Wake Forest, the freshman forward turned in his best performance in a while scoring 13 points and pulling down 12 rebounds despite playing just 23 minutes due to foul trouble. Bacot was 5-for-7 from the floor and six of his rebounds were offensive.
Brandon Robinson
Robinson once again battled through an ailment, as he missed the end of the first half and the early portion of the second half being tested for a concussion after taking an elbow to the head wile trying to draw a charge. Robinson still turned in a gritty performance finishing with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 from the perimeter.