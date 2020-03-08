North Carolina concluded its regular season on Saturday with an 89-76 loss to No. 12 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed by just 55-54 with 11:07 left but allowed the Blue Devils 34 points in the rest of the way.

UNC’s three-game win streak came to an end and the Tar Heels finished the regular season 13-18 overall, including 6-14 in the ACC. Carolina is the 14 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament opening play Tuesday night versus Virginia Tech.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss at Duke:







