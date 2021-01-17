North Carolina came up short in its quest to notch a significant resume-enhancing victory Saturday, falling 82-75 at Florida State.

The Seminoles converted 26 of 27 free throw attempts, the third highest percentage ever against a UNC team by an opponent that attempted at least 20 in a game, the Noles outrebounded UNC and scored 22 points off Tar Heels’ turnovers, ultimately doing in Roy Williams’ team.

UNC saw the return of Anthony Harris to the court, as he finished with five points and three assists in nine minutes. Four Tar Heels scored in double figures as UNC dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while the Seminoles improved to 7-2 and 3-1.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss at FSU: