TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC-FSU

North Carolina’s run in the ACC Tournament came to an end Friday night when the Tar Heels fell 69-66 to Florida State in the semifinals.

The Tar Heels trailed 35-24 at halftime but took the nine minutes into the second half and led 64-62 with as little as 3:15 remining in the contest. But they struggled getting quality shots afterward and fell short to the ACC’s No. 2 seed.

The Tar Heels dropped to 18-10 on the season and FSU, which plays Georgia Tech in the championship game on Saturday night, improved to 16-5.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss to Florida State:







