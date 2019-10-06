3 Stars: UNC-GT
North Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Georgia Tech on Saturday, 38-22, and in the process won for just the third time in its last 14 visits to Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ win over the Yellow Jackets:
Sam Howell
Mack Brown said this was Howell’s best game as a Tar Heel, as he completed 33 of 51 pass attempts for 376 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Howell engineered an offense that racked up 587 total yards, 34 first downs, ran 97 offensive plays and consumed 36:54 of the game clock.
Javonte Williams
Williams was outstanding running the football, garnering 144 yards on 20 attempts with a touchdown. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry thanks to seven runs of 10 or more yards, and nine of his runs gained the Tar Heels first downs.
Chazz Surratt
Surratt has played six games at linebacker in his college career and he may be on the verge of becoming UNC’s best defensive player. He led the Heels in tackles again, registering 12 on the day, plus he had a tackle for a loss of yardage.
Voting: Sam Howell 6 votes, Javonte Williams 6, Chazz Surratt 5, Aaron Crawford 1 and Don Chapman 1.