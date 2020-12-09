TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC-Iowa

North Carolina led No. 3 Iowa on the road with less than 10 minutes remaining Tuesday night, but the Tar Heels couldn’t hold on and lost to the Hawkeyes, 93-80, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

UNC registered its highest point total of the season and also shot 47.7 percent from the field while outrebounding the Hawkeyes 47-38. Carolina outscored Iowa 37-24 over the first 10:30 of the second half, but the Heels allowed 17 made 3-pointers, 23 points off 18 turnovers and 21 second-chance points.

However, the Heels did enough positive things to warrant an edition of our 3 Stars following their loss at Iowa: