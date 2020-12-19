North Carolina used a run midway through the second half to gain control of Saturday’s game versus Kentucky on its way to a 75-63 victory in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland.

The Tar Heels trailed 48-42, but went on a 12-1 run and never looked back in outscoring the Wildcats 33-15 to close out the game.

UNC improved to 5-2 on the season while UK is 1-5 for the first time in 94 years.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Kentucky: