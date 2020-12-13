TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC-Miami

North Carolina scored on its first seven possessions and 10 of its first 11 on its way to a 62-26 rout of No. 10 Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

The No. 17 Tar Heels racked up 778 total yards, 554 of which came on the ground, and set numerous offensive records in the process. Carolina’s defense allowed just 314 yards and completely dominated the Hurricanes as UNC built a 34-3 lead.

The No. 17 Tar Heels improved to 8-3 overall on the season and 7-3 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes dropped to 8-2 and 7-2.

