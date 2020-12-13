TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC-Miami

3 Stars: UNC-Miami
North Carolina scored on its first seven possessions and 10 of its first 11 on its way to a 62-26 rout of No. 10 Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
The No. 17 Tar Heels racked up 778 total yards, 554 of which came on the ground, and set numerous offensive records in the process. Carolina’s defense allowed just 314 yards and completely dominated the Hurricanes as UNC built a 34-3 lead.
The No. 17 Tar Heels improved to 8-3 overall on the season and 7-3 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes dropped to 8-2 and 7-2.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win at Miami:
Michael Carter
Carter became just the second UNC running back to ever run for 300-plus yards by going for 308 and two touchdowns on just 24 carries, meaning he averaged 12.8 yards per rushing attempt. He passed the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career, and now has 3,404 yards for his career, which makes him fourth all-time at Carolina.
The senior from Navarre, FL, had runs of 23, 25, 38, 58, and 65 yards on the day.
Javonte Williams
Williams ran for 236 yards on 23 carries, an average of 10.3 yards per attempt, and also scored three touchdowns giving him 22 on the season, which is a UNC single-season record previously owned by College Football Hall of Famer Don McCauley in 1970. Williams has 1,140 this season.
Among Williams’ runs on the day: 23, 25, 27, 43, and 65 yards.
Note: Carter and WIlliams combned for an NCAA-reocord 544 yards, the most ever by teammates in the same game.
Chazz Surratt
The senior linebacker returned to the scene of his worst performance as UNC’s quarterback and his last time ever playing QB by racking up 10 tackles, registering a pair of PBUs, making a key stop on a fourth down and playing as if it was his life’s mission to alter everything the Hurricanes wanted to do.
Also receiving votes: The UNC team.