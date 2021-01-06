Andrew Platek’s baseline drive and floater with three seconds left lifted North Carolina past Miami, 67-65, on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, FL, giving the Tar Heels consecutive late-game victories.

Carolina defeated Notre Dame this past Saturday after Leaky Black’s driving shot off the glass with nine seconds left gave the Tar Heels the lead for good against the Fighting Irish, as well.

UNC improved to 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes fell to 4-5 and 0-4.

Here are our 3 Stars of the game: