The losing continued for North Carolina on Monday night, as the Tar Heels fell victim at Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish drained a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining to cap a 30-14 run to close the game. Yet, a few Tar Heels played well enough to be recognized, so here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss at Notre Dame:





Garrison Brooks

Brooks has found his game again and was terrific Monday night scoring 22 points on 11-for-18 shooting. He also grabbed seven rebounds, handed out five assists, and registered a steal. He did turn over the ball four times, but otherwise he played winning basketball.





Cole Anthony

This was easily Anthony’s best all-around game since returning from the knee injury. He posted 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting, including 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, while also handing out six assists against just one turnover. He did miss four of his last five shots, a theme in late-game situations, but his overall play is encouraging and is a reason the Heels were in there at the end.





Brandon Robinson