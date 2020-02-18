News More News
3 Stars: UNC-Notre Dame

Garrison Brooks' second terrific game earned him one of our stars, so who got the other two?
THI Staff
The losing continued for North Carolina on Monday night, as the Tar Heels fell victim at Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish drained a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining to cap a 30-14 run to close the game.

Yet, a few Tar Heels played well enough to be recognized, so here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss at Notre Dame:



Garrison Brooks

Brooks has found his game again and was terrific Monday night scoring 22 points on 11-for-18 shooting. He also grabbed seven rebounds, handed out five assists, and registered a steal. He did turn over the ball four times, but otherwise he played winning basketball.



Cole Anthony

This was easily Anthony’s best all-around game since returning from the knee injury. He posted 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting, including 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, while also handing out six assists against just one turnover. He did miss four of his last five shots, a theme in late-game situations, but his overall play is encouraging and is a reason the Heels were in there at the end.



Brandon Robinson

The senior from Atlanta didn’t want to sit anymore, so he gave it a go and ended up playing 25 minutes scoring 11 points (4-for-8 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from the perimeter). Robinson had three rebounds, handed out two assists and recorded a steal for his effort.


