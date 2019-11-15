News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 11:23:23 -0600') }} football Edit

3 Stars: UNC-Pitt

Sam Howell earned one of our 3 Stars for his performance Thursday, who got the other two?
Sam Howell earned one of our 3 Stars for his performance Thursday, who got the other two? (USA Today)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina ended up moving the ball more against Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense Thursday night than anyone else had all season, but the Tar Heels still came up short, falling 34-27 in overtime.UN...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}