Finding 3 Stars from North Carolina’s 40-7 demolition of Syracuse on Saturday is as tough as any time in recent memory the day after a UNC football game.

The Tar Heels outgained the Orange, 644-221 and had a first-down advantage of 33-11. They ran 97 plays to Syracuse’s 51, and it was 59-22 at halftime.

Drake Maye passed for 442 yards and three touchdowns, Nate McCollum (135) and Kobe Paysour (100) hit the 100-yard receiving marks, and Tez Walker made his UNC debut catching six passes for 43 yards.

Gene Chizik’s defense masterfully executed his plan of containing Orange QB Garrett Shrader, and has now allowed just 13 second-half points in four games versus Power 5 opponents, and the Tar Heels’ average margin of victory over South Carolina (Neutral), Minnesota, Pittsburgh (road), and Syracuse is 20.5 points.

UNC improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. Syracuse fell to 4-2 and 0-2.

Here are 3 Stars from Carolina’s win over Syracuse: