North Carolina completely changed the narrative of its season over the last week by holding off Syracuse at home on Monday night, and then ruining Duke’s party celebrating the last home game ever for retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday.

The Tar Heels got huge contributions from its starting five, which combined to play 392 of 425 minutes in the two games.

UNC finished the regular season 23-8 overall and 15-05 in the ACC, tied for second place. Carolina is the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament and will open play in the quarterfinals on Thursday night at 9:30.

Here are our 3 Stars of the week for the Tar Heels: