North Carolina improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC with its 31-28 victory at Virginia on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed midway through the third quarter, but scored two quick touchdowns to take the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Carolina also improved to 5-0 on the road this season. It’s the first time Carolina has won five true road games in the same season since 1997, which was Mack Brown’s last season of his first stint in Chapel Hill.

UVA dropped to 3-6 and 1-5.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over the Cavaliers: