North Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division championship Saturday night with a 36-34 victory at Wake Forest improving the Tar Heels’ record to 6-0 in conference play.

UNC led 14-0 and 21-7, but fell behind 34-33 in the third quarter. The Heels blanked the Demon Deacons in the fourth period, and got what proved to be a game-winning field goal by Noah Burnette with 2:12 remaining.

Carolina is 9-1 overall and moved up to No. 13 in the AP poll and No. 11 in the Coaches’ poll. The Heels have won six consecutive games, and finished the campaign 6-0 in true road games.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win at Wake Forest: