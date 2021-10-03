North Carolina got back on track Saturday afternoon with a 38-7 victory over Duke at Kenan Stadium in a game the Tar Heels’ defense was stifling for much of the afternoon and the offense hit on some big plays.

UNC got its first defensive touchdown since the Military Bowl victory in 2019, racked up five sacks, held the Blue Devils to 2-for-15 on third downs, and the offense scored TDs on plays that went 75 and 63 yards.

Carolina improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, while Duke dropped to 3-2 and 0-1.

Here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ win over the Blue Devils: