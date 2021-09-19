North Carolina overcame a four-point halftime deficit to pull away from Virginia, 59-39, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed 28-24 at the intermission, but outscored the Cavaliers, 35-11, in the second half, ending a four-game losing streak to UVA and fueling themselves with a needed victory that displayed their immense offensive skills.

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for 554 yards, 71 more than any other player has against the Heels in the 133-year history of UNC football, but it wasn’t enough.



