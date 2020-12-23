TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC-State

North Carolina had numerous opportunities to steal one at NC State on Tuesday night, but the Tar Heels couldn’t get over the hump and fell, 79-76, to the Wolfpack at PNC Arena.

UNC trailed by 17 in the first half and could never catch the Pack, though it did close to within a point with 8:38 remaining. But poor shooting and 18 turnovers that led to 14 NC State points and intermittently poor defense led to their Heels’ demise.

Seventeenth-ranked UNC dropped to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the ACC with the defeat.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss at NC State: