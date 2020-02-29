3 Stars: UNC-Syracuse
North Carolina won its second consecutive game Saturday by knocking off Syracuse, 92-79, at the Carrier Dome in large part because three Tar Heels turned in huge performances.
The Tar Heels defeated N.C. State on Tuesday night at home so its two-game win streak is just its third since before Thanksgiving.
Carolina improved to 12-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Syracuse:
Garrison Brooks
Brooks scored 20-plus points for the fourth consecutive game he’s played as he finished with 26 points while converting 9 of 14 shots from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and handed out four assists. Brooks is averaging 24.5 points over his last four games.
Cole Anthony
Anthony turned in his most complete performance of the season scoring 25 points, handing out seven assists and registering a pair of steals. He was 8-for-13 from the floor, so in his last two games, Anthony has attempted just a combined 25 shots but has scored 44 points. He managed the game exceptionally well and had some of his best stretches defensively of the season.
Christian Keeling
Keeling continues to play well, a stretch that began with UNC’s game at Florida State a month ago. Keeling scored 18 points – a personal high for him with the Tar Heels – while handing out two assists and grabbing three rebounds. He was 7-for-11 from the floor, including 2-4 from 3-point range.