North Carolina won its second consecutive game Saturday by knocking off Syracuse, 92-79, at the Carrier Dome in large part because three Tar Heels turned in huge performances.

The Tar Heels defeated N.C. State on Tuesday night at home so its two-game win streak is just its third since before Thanksgiving.

Carolina improved to 12-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Syracuse: