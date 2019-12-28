3 Stars: UNC-Temple
North Carolina concluded its football season with a thorough 55-13 victory over Temple in the Military Bowl on Friday afternoon.The Tar Heels dominated the Owls 534-272 in total yardage, 33-16 in f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news