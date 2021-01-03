TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC-Texas A&M

North Carolina lost to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night in a game the Tar Heels led in the fourth quarter, but there were still some terrific performances put forth by UNC players, three of which we are highlighting here. Carolina lost, 41-27, to close its season at 8-4 while the Aggies finish at 9-1. UNC played three top-10 teams over its final four games routing Miami on the road, hanging with Notre Dame until the final minute and battling A&M until the final couple of minutes. Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss to Texas A&M:



Josh Downs

Downs displayed some of those qualities the media has heard a lot about by catching four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. One went for 75 yards when he just flat beat the defender and raced into the end zone. Dazz Newsome said afterward that Downs is a lot like him, and that was evident Saturday night. Entering the game, Downs had three receptions for 28 yards and a TD.



Eugene Asante

Filling in for opted-out all-everything Chazz Surratt, Asante led the Tar Heels with 10 tackles, including seven solos, and would have had a few more if he wrapped up the ball carrier better. But that he was there is a positive, and with an offseason getting stronger and simply getting better, Asante will pull those guys to the earth next fall. Very athletic, fast and he closed well. Terrific performance in his first career start.



Sam Howell