3 Stars: UNC-UVA
North Carolina dropped its second consecutive road game Saturday night falling 44-41 at Virginia.The Tar Heels lost at Florida State two weeks earlier in similar fashion, with the defense allowing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news