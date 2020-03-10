3 Stars: UNC-Virginia Tech
North Carolina took care of Virginia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night mainly because it got plenty of production from a trio of Tar Heels in the 78-56 victory.
The bottom seed here at the Greensboro Coliseum, UNC (14-18) advanced to Wednesday where it will face six-seed Syracuse at 9:30.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over the Hokies:
Garrison Brooks
Brooks finished the night with 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. He converted his last five field goal attempts on the night, and two of the buckets, pick-and-roll dunks, were part of Carolina’s huge run in the second half that opened up the game.
Brandon Robinson
The senior guard was scorching hot from the perimeter, as he was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc while scoring 17 points. Three of his perimeter buckets came in a span of 1:51 that pushed UNC’s lead to 25 points with just under six minutes left. Robinson also grabbed six rebounds, had two assists, two blocks and a steal on the night.
Armando Bacot
The freshman forward turned in his second consecutive double-double scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He was 5-for-9 from the floor, hit both free throw attempts, and was whistled for just one foul.