TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC-Virginia Tech

North Carolina fought off third-seed Virginia Tech, 81-73, on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, using a strong second half to pull away from the Hokies.

UNC trailed 35-32 at halftime after a rugged first half in which the Tar Heels had trouble running their offense and were basically even with the Hokies on the backboards. But they turned it on in the second half securing a spot in Friday’s semifinals versus Florida State.

UNC improved to 18-9 and advanced to face Florida State in the semifinals on Friday night. The Hokies dropped to 15-6.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Virginia Tech:







