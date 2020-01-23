North Carolina lost in double-overtime at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, but a few Tar Heels put forth performances worthy of our 3 Stars for the game. So, here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s 79-77 loss to the Hokies:

Garrison Brooks

Brooks was outstanding in every aspect of the game. He finished with 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, grabbed 13 rebounds, handed out six assists and tried to will the Tar Heels to a victory. He played as hard and with as much passion as perhaps shown before. Brooks took this game personally and it showed.

Justin Pierce

Pierce got the start in place of injured wing Brandon Robinson and did plenty of nice things for the Heels. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, pulled down eight rebounds and gave a gritty effort in 45 minutes of action.

Leaky Black