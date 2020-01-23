3 Stars: UNC-VT
North Carolina lost in double-overtime at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, but a few Tar Heels put forth performances worthy of our 3 Stars for the game.
So, here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s 79-77 loss to the Hokies:
Garrison Brooks
Brooks was outstanding in every aspect of the game. He finished with 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, grabbed 13 rebounds, handed out six assists and tried to will the Tar Heels to a victory. He played as hard and with as much passion as perhaps shown before. Brooks took this game personally and it showed.
Justin Pierce
Pierce got the start in place of injured wing Brandon Robinson and did plenty of nice things for the Heels. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, pulled down eight rebounds and gave a gritty effort in 45 minutes of action.
Leaky Black
Black played perhaps his best game of the year managing the offense well in the first half and for stretches in the second plus he scored a career-high 12 points, snared eight rebounds and handed out a pair of assists. Black continues playing with a turf toe injury that just won’t go away and appeared to have been exacerbated at one point during the game, but he fought it off, played 47 minutes and nearly helped the Heels get a victory.