Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 00:17:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3 Stars: UNC-Wake Forest

P80brd9uuiwtucgfrow1
Coby White's overall game got him one of our 3 Stars on Saturday, so who got the other two?
Jenna Miller, THI
THI Staff
THi Staff

North Carolina exploded to its largest margin of victory in an ACC road game Saturday by routing Wake Forest, 95-57, at Joel Coliseum.The Tar Heels opened with an 18-0 lead and never looked back. T...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}