North Carolina’s ACC Coastal Division hopes took a hit Saturday night with a 38-31 loss to Virginia, but there were several Tar Heels who turned in huge performances. Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss to UVA:



Dyami Brown

Brown had a career night catching six passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. His TDs went for 34, 42 and 47 yards and he reached a career-high in receiving yards before halftime arrived.



Sam Howell

Howell made the most of his completions again, hitting on 15 of 29 pass attempts for 353 yards and four touchdowns. He has passed for 15 TDs in the last three games and has 26 on the season. It was his fourth 300-yard game of the season, too. His TD passes went for 34, 42, 47 and 50 yards.



Chazz Surratt