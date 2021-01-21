TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: Wake-UNC

3 Stars: Wake-UNC
North Carolina used a strong second half to pull away from Wake Forest, 80-73, on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels trailed 33-31 at halftime, but erupted for 49 points on 54.8 percent shooting in the second half to earn the victory. Four Tar Heels scored in double figures and they had a season-high 24 points off 20 Demon Deacons turnovers.
UNC improved to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC while Wake dropped to 3-6 and 0-6.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Wake Forest:
Caleb Love
Love had his best game as a Tar Heel by scoring 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-3 from the perimeter, and also handing out three assists with two steals and two blocks. Love had some terrific defensive stretches and managed the team well in the second half.
Leaky Black
Black scored just eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, but he also grabbed six rebounds, handed out eight assists versus just one turnover, and also registered a pair of steals. His defense was solid and how he meshed, especially in the second half, were exactly what the Tar Heels need from him.
Armando Bacot
Bacot was once again extremely efficient scoring 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting in just 22 minutes of action. He also pulled down six rebounds, had a season-high three assists, and two steals. Bacot continues to serve as perhaps UNC’s most consistent player, and he also leads the Tar Heels in scoring (11.6 ppg) and rebounds (7.6 rpg).
Also receiving votes: RJ Davis