3 Stars: Yale-UNC
North Carolina fought off Yale on Monday night in earning its second straight victory, a 70-67 decision in the Tar Heels last nonconference game of the regular season.The Tar Heels improved to 8-5 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news